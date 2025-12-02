On the APL line, we do not go through treatment with the owner, since it would not be safe or appropriate to expect them to relay this to the veterinary practice. However, if they need a vet visit, we do inform them why immediate treatment is needed, how serious the case is and try to manage their expectations regarding what will happen at the vets (such as level of treatment); for example, we may say that hospitalisation is or is not required, or that it is too late to make their pet sick, but that there is another treatment to absorb the toxin that the vet can give.