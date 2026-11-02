Visceral larva migrans presents with fever, cough, abdominal pain, hepatomegaly and marked eosinophilia.

Ocular toxocariasis, typically unilateral, can cause granulomatous inflammation and permanent visual loss, and may be mistaken for retinoblastoma.

Neurotoxocariasis, such as eosinophilic meningoencephalitis, is rare but can be serious.

Seropositivity has also been associated with asthma and epilepsy: in meta-analyses of observational studies, people with these conditions were more likely to be seropositive than people without (pooled odds ratios of roughly 1.7 to 2.6). These studies show that the conditions occur together more often than chance would predict, but they cannot show that infection came first or caused the disease, so the links remain associations rather than proven causes2-4.

A neglected disease with little data

A startling fact about toxocariasis is that although we know that it can be a serious infection with a high symptom burden, including permanent visual impairment, we have little reliable data on its prevalence worldwide. Returning to research from Ireland, where we have more data than many Western European countries, albeit increasingly dated, we have a study published in 1987 screening serum of 302 children attending a paediatric hospital and identifying past or current infection in 19 per cent which was incidental to their reason for attending hospital5. A 2004 Irish study indicates that there are 9.7 cases of toxocaral eye disease per 100,000 persons6. Of note, a research group in Queen’s University Belfast issued a call to action in 2024 to quantify Toxocara infection in humans and include it in the Global Burden of Disease initiative7. The best guess (based on an old study) we have at the moment is that almost 10 in every 100,000 people are losing vision to this parasite6. Globally about one in five children has been exposed to Toxocara, based on pooled seroprevalence8.