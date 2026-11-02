02 November 2026
A consultant paediatric neurologist explains the parasite’s impact on humans – and the need to prevent its spread.
Niamh Lynch, consultant paediatric neurologist.
We live in a sanitised world. Or so we think. As a paediatrician I often diagnose and treat thread worm and scabies in children. Parents are sometimes embarrassed that their children have acquired a parasitic infection. They feel that it reflects the environment that they live in, and that somehow, they will be judged for being “unhygienic”. But parasites do not care one whit for how clean your home is, or how often you wash your bedsheets. All parasites need is the correct host, a means of entry, and nutrition. Then they can happily get on with their life cycle! As human doctors, we are highly attuned to the misery that comes with parasitic infections commonly found in humans. But what about when humans are an accidental host?
Toxocara presents this challenge. Humans are an accidental host, the life cycle is interrupted, and awareness of symptoms amongst human doctors is not as keen as it could be. It is very telling that a study from Trinity College Dublin (TCD), which identified infective Toxocara eggs in 9 of 12 Dublin public parks, was published in the PLOS journal of Neglected Tropical Diseases1. Given the impact of Toxocara infection in humans, as doctors we need to stop neglecting this disease and start paying very close attention.
So what is the evidence that Toxocara infection affects humans, and which humans are most at risk? Much like in the animal world, where puppies and kittens are more likely to be symptomatic, so too in the human world, children are vulnerable to infection. The study from TCD found the highest number of eggs at park entrances and playgrounds. Children’s penchant for playing on the ground, putting their hands in their mouths, and sometimes eating soil means they are more at risk of ingesting Toxocara eggs. And how does this affect them?
As mentioned previously, humans are accidental hosts, so the parasite cannot complete its life cycle. The larvae hatch in the gut, penetrate the intestinal wall and migrate through the liver, lungs, eyes and occasionally the central nervous system without maturing into egg-laying adults. Most cases of toxocariasis are asymptomatic but when disease does occur, it can take several forms.
A startling fact about toxocariasis is that although we know that it can be a serious infection with a high symptom burden, including permanent visual impairment, we have little reliable data on its prevalence worldwide. Returning to research from Ireland, where we have more data than many Western European countries, albeit increasingly dated, we have a study published in 1987 screening serum of 302 children attending a paediatric hospital and identifying past or current infection in 19 per cent which was incidental to their reason for attending hospital5. A 2004 Irish study indicates that there are 9.7 cases of toxocaral eye disease per 100,000 persons6. Of note, a research group in Queen’s University Belfast issued a call to action in 2024 to quantify Toxocara infection in humans and include it in the Global Burden of Disease initiative7. The best guess (based on an old study) we have at the moment is that almost 10 in every 100,000 people are losing vision to this parasite6. Globally about one in five children has been exposed to Toxocara, based on pooled seroprevalence8.
So, how can we help prevent children from becoming seriously ill due to this pervasive parasite? Well, it would be best if we all worked together. Doctors need to become more vigilant about the possibility of toxocariasis, public health bodies and local authorities to shape surveillance, pet owners to be more diligent about picking up poop, and vets to advocate for anthelminthic treatment of at-risk pets with both animal and human health in mind.
Toxocara may currently be a “neglected” pathogen in the realm of human health, but the more we learn about its potential to cause serious illness, the more passionate professionals across both animal and human health will become about minimising children’s exposure and optimising animals’ treatment.