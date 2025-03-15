Frozen plasma or stored plasma is plasma that has gone past its one-year shelf life, as described; has been stored incorrectly; or plasma that was not separated in the initial six to eight-hour window. It contains immunoglobulins and plasma proteins, as well as most clotting factors, but is not suitable for von Willebrand patients. Instead, this product is versatile and can be used for the majority of bleeding disorders (Lawrence-Mills et al, 2024).