As students develop and progress through their training, we should encourage them to engage with, and assess, their patients fully, prior to undertaking procedures or administering treatment. Knowledge application describes the process by which our students translate and use what they have learned to improve their clinical practice (Ominyi and Alabi, 2025) and this can be encouraged alongside evidence-based veterinary medicine, another essential component of nurse education, which should be visibly used when working with students in the clinical environment so they can appreciate how research is implemented into practical aspects of nursing (Ominyi and Alabi, 2025).