Oestrogen receptor expression has been found to be different between the genitalia of bitches with TVTs and those without, and it is suggested that this is a mechanism of the TVT to change the local tissue environment to its advantage. Tumour growth is reportedly rapid, although, because the disease is primarily found in free-roaming dogs of unregulated behaviour, it is hard to know exactly. The author has seen cases in young free-roaming bitches soon after their first oestrus.