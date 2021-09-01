Radiography should be delayed until the patient is stable for further investigation of intrathoracic, abdominal and musculoskeletal injuries. Potential pulmonary lesions may not be seen initially as radiographic changes can take up to 24 hours to appear15,16. In patients with severe polytrauma, full-body CT scan can be considered as it may provide a more accurate assessment of all injuries and can be helpful for planning of surgical intervention17.