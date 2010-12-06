Once absorbed, lead is carried in the blood, predominantly on red blood cells, with a smaller amount bound to albumin or free in the plasma. Lead is distributed in the tissues, especially bone, teeth, liver, kidney, brain and spleen. Bone serves as a storage depot for lead. It can cross the blood-brain barrier and concentrate in the grey matter, especially in younger animals. The majority of ingested lead is excreted unchanged in faeces. The lead in the blood is excreted in the kidneys through the glomeruli and is taken up by the tubules, which are sloughed into the urine over time.