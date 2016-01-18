ABSTRACT

Neck pain is a common presenting complaint in small animal practice. In this article the author uses a practical, step-wise diagnostic approach and discusses management of common conditions. Signalment history, physical and neurological examination, creating a list of differentials, reaching the diagnosis and selecting the most suitable treatment are five easy steps to implement on any case with history of neck pain. The age group and presence of neurological deficits or not is also very useful information to shorten the list of differentials. When present, neurological deficits associated with neck pain are often referable to C1 to C5 or C6 to T2 spinal cord segments (tetraparesis/hemiparesis, ataxia, reduced postural reactions on all four limbs in the absence of cranial nerve deficits and normal mentation). However, sometimes neck pain can be the main manifestation of an intracranial disease or a multifocal problem. Deficits from other parts of the nervous system may also be present.