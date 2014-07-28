Interim management

Pending a definitive diagnosis, interim therapy with a fluoroquinolone has been recommended. However, this should only be considered in cases of localised cutaneous infection. Pradofloxacin is recommended as it is more effective against mycobacteria than older fluoroquinolones (Govendir et al, 2011). With more extensive disease, double or triple therapy is advised (Table 2). Giving more than one drug generally gives the best chance of clinical resolution, and decreases the potential for resistance to develop. Resistant clones can be a particular problem when treating tuberculosis or Mycobacterium avium–intracellulare complex (MAC), especially when using older fluoroquinolones such as marbofloxacin or enrofloxacin. This is an important consideration since drug resistance will be detrimental, not only to the individual cat, but may also endanger human patients.