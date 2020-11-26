Product Delivery Licensing Antibiotic Antifungal Glucocorticoid Dosage

Aurimic Drops Dogs, cats Polymyxin B Miconazole Prednisolone Twice daily for at least 7 to 10 days, up to 14 days

Aurizon Drops Dogs Marbofloxacin Clotrimazole Dexamethasone Once daily for 7 to 14 days

Canaural Drops Dogs, cats Fusidic acid

Farmycetin Nystatin Prednisolone Twice daily for seven-plus days

Easotic Pump dispenser Dogs Gentamicin Miconazole Hydrocortisone aceponate Once daily for five days

Marbodex Drops Dogs Marbofloxacin Clotrimazole Mometasone Once daily for 7 to 14 days

Neptra Drops Dogs Florfenicol Terbinafine Mometasone Single treatment: 1ml per infected ear

Osurnia Gel Dogs Florfenicol Terbinafine Betamethasone Two applications, one week apart

Otomax Drops Dogs Gentamicin Clotrimazole Betamethasone Twice daily for seven days

Otoxolan Drops Dogs Marbofloxacin Clotrimazole Dexamethasone Once daily for 7 to 14 days

Posatex Drops Dogs Orbifloxacin Posaconazole Mometasone Once daily for seven days