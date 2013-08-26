• Bacterial culture and sensitivity from a swab from each ear – to help guide treatment choice. The most commonly isolated microorganism (seen in 70 per cent of cases) associated with bilateral otitis externa is Staphylococcus pseudintermedius10 and up to 82 per cent of patients are affected with polymicrobial infections. It is imperative to perform bacterial culture of swabs from each ear separately, because up to 68 per cent of dogs will have different microorganisms in different ears10. Considering the high resistance rates of S pseudintermedius identified in one study, antibacterial sensitivity results are imperative to ensure one ear is not being treated inappropriately. In some cases, different topical treatment may be required for each ear10. Otitis media is seen in 82.6 per cent of ears with otitis externa, despite the tympanic membrane being intact in 71.1 per cent of these ears11. Different isolates and antibacterial sensitivity is seen between the horizontal ear canal and middle ear in 89.5 per cent of ears, emphasising the requirement for swabs from different sites within the same ear (using a guarded swab or following myringotomy, as appropriate)11.