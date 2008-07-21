Treatment involves drugs to decrease internal sphincter tone (alpha-adrenergic antagonist). Phenoxybenzamine is administered at 0.25mg/kg to 0.5mg/ kg orally q12-24h. With prazosin, it is administered in dogs at 1mg/15kg orally q12-24h. In cats, it is used at 0.25mg to 0.5mg orally q12-24h. To decrease external sphincter tone (skeletal muscle relaxant), one method is to use diazepam. In dogs, it is administered at 2mg to 10mg q6-8h. It is, however, not recommended for use in cats. Dantrolene can be used in both species. In dogs, it is used at a rate of 1mg to 5mg orally q8-12h, and in cats, it is administered at 0.5mg/kg to 2mg/kg orally q8h. To stimulate detrusor activity, use bethanechol (cholinergic stimulation) at 2.5mg to 25mg orally q8h.