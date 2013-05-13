Otitis media can be treated medically, following a similar regime to that used for otitis externa. Cultures can be taken endoscopically via a needle passed through the tympanic membrane or taken from material in the vertical canal. Myringotomy has been suggested as a method treatment, allowing drainage of the purulent material from the otitis media (Mayer, 2011). Medical treatment is unlikely to be successful due to the large amount of solid purulent material within the bulla itself, and surgical intervention is recommended.If vestibular signs are present (due to otitis interna), prochlorperazine can be used. This is a phenothiazine derivative that acts on the vestibular nervous pathways. Benzodiazepines, such as diazepam, can be used to suppress acute neurological signs. Despite confinement being necessary for rabbits at risk of traumatising themselves, rabbits respond to treatment more quickly and better if they are attempting normal activity and feeding.