Dogs fed diets formulated with increased levels of PUFAs can have a reduction in their overall level of pruritus and lesion scores. For example, one complete diet contains a novel HistaGuard complex designed to reduce histamine and pro-inflammatory cytokine release on the patient’s exposure to environmental allergens. The diet contains egg as whole protein – a rare allergen in dogs seen in only 4% of those with food allergy (Mueller et al, 2016). Complete diets like these can be an easy adjunctive treatment for owners.