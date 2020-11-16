Fortunately, the latter two diseases are not currently a regular issue in the UK, but with the changes to movement of animals and a change in climate, a risk that these incidents will increase exists. They are more prevalent in Europe and warmer climates. However, Public Health England has recently confirmed “the diagnosis of a case of babesiosis and a probable case of TBE in England. This is the first record of a UK-acquired case of babesiosis and the second case of TBE being acquired in the UK” (Gov.uk, 2020).