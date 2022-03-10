In such cases, an incisional biopsy or Tru‑cut biopsy represents the best option for achieving a diagnosis where cytology has failed, as long as the site of the biopsy will not affect your overall planning for the definitive surgery (Figure 1). Practically, this means taking your biopsy from the centre of the lesion – either using a biopsy punch or as a wedge biopsy – therefore ensuring the biopsy tract can be removed without affecting your margins for the definitive surgery.