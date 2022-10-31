As in the case recounted in this article, ultrasonographic features including a “whirl” sign, thrombosis of vessels in the mesocolon and devitalisation of the affected colon wall can be used to make a preoperative diagnosis. The case described appears to be the first detailed account of the ultrasonographic features of canine colonic torsion, or of an ultrasonographically detected “whirl” sign or “whirlpool” sign in veterinary species.