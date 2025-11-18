3. Adjust focus for good resolution

Focus addresses the concept of lateral resolution. This is the ability of the machine to distinguish between two adjacent objects as being distinct from each other, and so is understandably incredibly important when looking for nerves that are associated with other vessels and structures. At the ideal focal point, the US waves converge and give the greatest focus and gain (Figure 4). A number of machines may do this automatically, but many provide a manual ability to change the focal depth.