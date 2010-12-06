Continuous interstitial glucose monitoring devices

Devices are available that measure interstitial glucose levels via an electrode placed subcutaneously. Following calibration, the readings the devices provide are able to produce blood glucose curves. Once the electrode is inserted, a transmitter (white disc; Figures 3a to 3d) is attached. The measurements are then transmitted to a reader that remains within three metres of the patient during the test. To calibrate the devices, a blood sample is required every six to eight hours, and the information is entered into a reader. One limitation of the devices that are currently available is that patients must have a period in which blood glucose is below 22mmol/L for the device to establish a curve.