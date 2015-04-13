Capnography is also superior over pulse oximetry for the prompt identification of apnoea and airway issues, since changes in the percentage of haemoglobin saturated with oxygen will be delayed as compared to the instantaneous changes that occur with ETCO 2 when the next breath fails detection. When alveoli are not perfused, CO 2 is unable to diffuse out of the bloodstream, but as blood flow improves and alveoli are perfused, CO 2 can then be excreted. Therefore, an abrupt decrease in ETCO 2 can be an early and reliable indication of an impending cardiovascular collapse or cardiac arrest.