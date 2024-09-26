When I learned about Hydra Care, I decided to let my cat try it. When I opened the first packet and gave it to him during his evening meal, he quickly lapped up the entire bowl. The next day I checked his litter boxes (he is a pampered cat with mobility problems, so he has three) and was surprised to see a big, healthy stool in each one. I knew then he had been more constipated than I realised. And he clearly felt great that following day.