Gabapentin has also been shown to reduce stress and improve tolerance of handling in the clinic4,8. Protocols commonly used are to administer 50mg/cat to 100mg/cat by mouth (or 20mg/kg) orally two to three hours before putting in the carrier. A lower dosage (for example, 50 per cent reduction) should be used in cats with chronic kidney disease and for debilitated patients9. Tablet sizes suitable for cat and liquids are available from specials manufacturers in the UK. Caregivers should be warned that their cat may be ataxic for several hours after treatment and should be kept indoors and away from stairs until recovered.