Byrti’s u/d diet was only available in a dried form (though it is now also available in wet as well) and, even with his owners adding extra water to his diet, the author’s team has found the urine dilution goal difficult to achieve. To assess whether his condition was androgen dependent, the author’s team sent urine for cystine:creatinine assay before using a deslorelin implant as a temporary chemical castration. The level of cystinuria was assessed again later on post-castration.