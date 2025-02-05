The sheer number of pet treats and supplements that make implied health benefit claims – such as “supports intestinal health”, “supports joint health” or “supports heart” – when no scientific evidence exists to support such statements, is astonishing and, in my opinion, requires future regulation. So, keeping abreast of scientific evidence is really important. As an example, every year millions of pounds are spent by pet owners on supplements containing glucosamine and/or chondroitin (often endorsed by veterinary practice staff), which claim to support joint health and arthritis. The scientific evidence for these claims has always been weak, non-existent or conflicting.