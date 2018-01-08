Severely ill patients may benefit from feline recombinant interferon and colloid therapy, although these treatments are not routinely used. Due to the contagious nature of the virus, strict isolation is required. The intensive nursing care and often lengthy periods of hospitalisation required may be expensive. Outpatient care can be appropriate in some carefully chosen cases, as per the University of Colorado protocol in areas where financial or other concerns preclude hospitalisation, although hospitalisation is preferable where possible.