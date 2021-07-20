20 Jul
Recent years have seen significant changes in the dog and cat pet food market that should have stimulated practices to review their internal processes and advice they give to their clients.
This article highlights some of the recent issues of most concern to animal health and suggests how practices could approach them.
While the majority of pet owners still feed commercially manufactured “complete” wet or dry foods, interest has been growing in novel types of food, mimicking trends in human nutrition.
Perhaps surprisingly, some veterinary practice staff also hold polarised opinions on the value of, at one extreme, feeding raw meat diets; and at the other extreme, vegan diets.
Client education on best practice in nutrition is essential through all life stages, but especially during pregnancy and growth periods, and a detailed nutritional history should be a routine part of clinical history recording.
When making dietary recommendations to our clients, just two key considerations exist.
|Table 1. Pathogenic microorganisms and pet food recalls recorded by the US Food and Drug Administration (January 2020 to 12 April 2021)
|Infectious agent
|Dry food
|Wet food (can/pouch)
|Raw food
|Salmonella
|2
|3
|6
|Listeria monocytogenes
|0
|1
|8
|Salmonella and Listeria
|0
|0
|3
|Salmonella and Shiga toxin‑producing Escherichia coli
|0
|0
|1
|Clostridium botulinum
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|2
|3
|19
Feeding novel foods to dogs or cats is becoming increasingly popular – for example, feeding unusual and sustainable plant‑based protein sources.
The use of citrus fibre in pet foods jumped 437% in the year ending March 2019, and the use of apple and cranberry has increased (Mintel Global New Products Database). However, this trend is potentially problematic for several reasons:
When health risks are identified after pet foods have been distributed to the retail sector, they are recalled from the market.
Practices should appoint someone to monitor product recalls because early awareness about emerging issues can prevent exposure. Visit https://bit.ly/3xu2ACy for cases in the UK and https://bit.ly/3zA1M0M for cases in the US.
During 2020 many companies had to withdraw their products because of excessive vitamin D that had been added to the foods accidentally due to human error.
Implications for practices
Clinicians should rule in or out thiamine deficiency when a dog or cat shows signs of arrhythmia, ataxia, blindness, death, dyspnoea (cats), nystagmus, paraparesis, proprioceptive deficits, delayed pupillary light response, recumbency, seizures, tachycardia or ventroflexion of the neck (cats).
Early signs may include anorexia, hyporexia, lethargy, vomiting and weight loss.
Contamination with serious zoonotic pathogens is almost exclusively in raw pet foods, and this accounts for most product recalls in the UK and US.
In January 2021, pet foods manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods in the US were withdrawn worldwide following 110 pet deaths due to contamination of foods with aflatoxins. The fungus grew on corn due to the exceptionally arid conditions during growth.
Microbiome research continues, and an excellent review of the relationships between the microbiome of dogs and cats in disease was published last year (Wernimont et al, 2020).
Essentially, we now know certain foods can alter the microorganisms in the gut (microbiome), and that these and their metabolites impact on digestion and absorption of nutrients; and specific microbiome profiles can be associated with diseases including obesity, gastrointestinal disease, renal disease and diabetes.
Microbiome-modifying nutrients are now being incorporated into various therapeutic diets.
Genomic testing is now available in the UK, so patients’ microbiomes can be analysed from a single faecal sample.
The pet food industry is continually evolving and many of these changes will impact on veterinary practice. It would be useful to appoint someone in your practice to monitor the market and act as a sentinel to feed back relevant changes to the rest of the practice team.