There is controversy regarding catheter type and size – the more rigid catheters with end holes tend to help the effort to relieve the UO, but the rigidity can itself result in urethral trauma. If left in-situ they can cause more irritation compared to other materials so are not recommended as in-dwelling catheters. The softer catheters with side holes are preferred for in-dwelling use as they cause less irritation and are less likely to become blocked.