Using poorly designed, lower cost spacers may be tempting to owners faced with rising costs. However, inefficient spacer design is likely to lead to poorer control of clinical signs as lower concentrations of medication are delivered than expected. Not only will this translate into increased medication costs through wastage, but poor response to inhaled therapy will also increase the likelihood that systemic medication will need to be used long term, leading to potential co-morbidities such as diabetes and pancreatitis, and further associated costs.