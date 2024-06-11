More clinical signs attributable to FIP might be seen during the initial few days of treatment; that is, before the medication has had time to take effect. This can include development or recurrence of pleural fluid, which might require drainage (if the cat is at home, advise the owner to measure resting respiratory rate and respiratory effort). Neurological signs or uveitis may also develop (for example, owners might notice a change in iris colour). If neurological or ocular changes are noted, the drug dosage should be reviewed in case an increase is indicated.