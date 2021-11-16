In cats with idiopathic and structural epilepsy, long‑term antiepileptic drugs are often indicated. No consensus exists on optimal time for antiepileptic drugs (AED) treatment initiation in cats. In dogs with idiopathic epilepsy, AED treatment is recommended when a dog has had two or more epileptic seizures within a six‑month period, status epilepticus or cluster seizures, or severe postictal signs. AED treatment is also recommended in dogs with structural epilepsy and post-traumatic epilepsy.