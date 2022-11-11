False negative results may also occur, as seen in this case (bacteria not visible in the unstained sediment, but seen in the stained preparation and further confirmed by culture results). Interestingly, the diagnostic accuracy of cytology for the identification on bacteria can be increased by staining the urine sediment smears with Wright-Giemsa‑based stains, which significantly reduce the numbers of false positive and false negative results as shown in a study of more than 400 dogs conducted by Swenson et al (2004).