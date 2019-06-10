This broad diagnostic approach and speed of diagnosis is invaluable in the acutely ill patient, but also in pets imported from abroad. In these animals, it is desirable to test for a wide range of parasites, but costs may be prohibitive. Examination of blood smears in-house is a useful skill as results can be obtained very rapidly and some parasites seen in blood smears, such as Hepatozoon species and trypanosomes, are relatively large and easy to identify. Others, however, such as Mycoplasma haemofelis, are very small and may be missed or misidentified as stain artefact. It is, therefore, vitally important blood smears are also sent to an external laboratory for examination unless a very clear diagnosis presents itself from in-house examination.