Several studies have shown the benefit of oral pimobendan treatment in dogs with CHF (PITCH study, VetSCOPE and QUEST)21-24 both in terms of survival and quality of life, making this inodilator a first-line drug to use in CHF, together with loop diuretics and ACE inhibitors. In fact, the ACVIM (Cardiology) consensus statement recommends the use of pimobendan in both the acute and chronic management of CHF due to mitral valve disease, while off-label high dosage is used by some cardiologists in refractory cases5. An IV formulation is available in the UK, allowing an alternative route of administration that may prove useful in acute cases.