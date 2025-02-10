Non-invasive treatment

A common and relatively non-invasive treatment for DLSS is the epidural injection of methylprednisolone acetate, a long-acting corticosteroid. This injection reduces inflammation around the nerves compressed at the lumbosacral junction. The technique involves delivering the medication into the epidural space, typically between the L7 and S1 vertebrae, where it diffuses around the affected nerves, ligaments and joint capsules.