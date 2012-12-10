A clinical study published in 2005 (Mollenhoff et al) compared the antinociceptive effects of subcutaneous (SC) carprofen (4mg/kg), levomethadone (0.3mg/kg) and buprenorphine (0.01mg/kg) in cats after orthopaedic surgery for reduction of traumatic fractures of long bones, pelvis or scapula3. The analgesic treatment was continued for five days (in the methadone group, methadone was given every eight hours), the first treatment was at extubation. Pain was assessed for the first eight hours after surgery and then on days two to five, one hour after analgesic administration in the morning and one hour before analgesic administration in the evening. Pain scoring comprised a numerical rating scale (based on clinical assessment of the patient, including palpation of the wound), mechanical nociceptive threshold of the traumatised tissue using a mechanical dynamometer and a visual analogue scale (VAS). Sedation was also scored using a VAS. In this study, the methods used to score analgesia showed all three analgesic treatments provided significant analgesic effectiveness compared to a negative control group. Levo-methadone caused some behavioural changes over the five-day period, but they were not considered to be clinically problematic.