CBD

An option that is increasingly popular with clients is the use of CBD. Evidence is increasing in the literature that CBD is effective in dogs with OA, and we expect to see further developments in this field of pain management. In total, 70% of nurses said that CBD was never prescribed routinely for pain management in dogs at their practice, but 5% responded that they saw good results with CBD, whereas 10% of vets said they had seen good results; 31% of vets said they would consider prescribing CBD if there was more evidence; and 26% said the availability of a reliable product would increase their prescribing.