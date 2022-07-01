Jenny Helm BVMS CertSAM Dip-ECVIM CA FHEA MRCVS

Jenny graduated from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Glasgow in 2005, and following this she undertook a small animal rotating internship at the RVC in London. She then spent a short spell in small animal practice before returning to Glasgow to undertake a residency in oncology and Internal medicine at the University of Glasgow.