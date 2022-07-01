1 Jul
In this episode, we speak to Jenny Helm on the subject of asymptomatic cases of lungworm in dogs, as well as findings from a study around the length of time Angiostrongylus vasorum can survive in the environment.
Jenny graduated from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Glasgow in 2005, and following this she undertook a small animal rotating internship at the RVC in London. She then spent a short spell in small animal practice before returning to Glasgow to undertake a residency in oncology and Internal medicine at the University of Glasgow.
Jenny obtained her RCVS certificate in small animal medicine in 2008 and passed her European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ECVIM) certifying examination and became a diplomate of the ECVIM in September 2012.
Jenny is interested in all aspect of oncology, especially promoting good quality of life and haematology, and has several academic publications in both fields as well as an active research interest in canine lungworm.
