6 Mar
Simon is a European and RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal internal medicine and honorary associate professor at the University of Nottingham.
Having trained at the University of Cambridge, after qualifying he spent two years in small animal practice before taking up a residency in small animal medicine and intensive care at the University of Bristol.
He joined Dick White in 2007. He holds the RCVS Certificate in Small Animal Medicine and the European Diploma in Veterinary Internal Medicine. He is an active member of the BSAVA and editor of Companion Journal.
He has lectured widely in the UK and Europe on subjects including emergency medicine and interventional radiology. Simon’s current research interests are the prevalence of the multi-drug resistance gene within the UK and the implications on disease aetiology.
He gave the lecture “Renal disease in geriatric patients – what can I do?” at London Vet Show.