Equally, most believe they are carrying out comprehensive flea control when, in reality, they are using a flea product two to three times a year – unless environmental flea control in addition to adulticides on all pets in the household is used at regular intervals (for example, for imadicloprid, fipronil or selamectin-based products, usually monthly) or oral flea control with fast speed of kill (for example, nitenpyram-based products daily, spinosad or afoxolaner-based products monthly or fluralaner based products every

three months).