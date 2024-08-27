Some workers state that it is the microbes’ presence on a surface that constitutes the risk of nosocomial infection (hence, microbiology is most applicable), while others suggest that, for “testing for the efficacy of sanitisation and assessing the potential for microbial proliferation”, ATP is more appropriate, as any residual “animal or plant material” indicates that the surface has not been adequately cleaned, the presence of microbes (bacteria and fungi) speaks for itself, while measuring biofilms is relevant to the risk of poor hygiene.