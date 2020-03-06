6 Mar
John qualified in 2004 and worked at Castle Vets in Reading for 17 years. From 2011 he also ran a dermatology clinic at the practice and completed the BSAVA Merit Award in Dermatology.
He has had several articles published in different journals around the subject of dermatology nursing, and has lectured at events such as at London Vet Show, BSAVA and BVNA.
John left practice in 2018 to become group manager of the Veterinary Nursing Dermatology Group (VNDG) and works for the group’s sponsor Vetruus.