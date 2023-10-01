1 Oct 2023
Dr Andy Roark speaks to internal medicine specialist Dr Alison Manchester about effective decision making for gastrointestinal cases
Image © Tatyana Gladskih / Adobe Stock
Gastrointestinal disease is one of the most common presentations of cats and dogs in practice – but it can still prove tricky to manage, for both vets and owners. Historically, there has been a lack of clear consensus regarding the best investigations and treatment choices. In recent years, however, more evidence has emerged to guide decision making in practice.
In Dr Andy Roark’s new podcast, “Vomiting and Diarrhea in Dogs and Cats”, he’s joined by board-certified internal medicine specialist Dr Alison Manchester to discuss how vets can refine their decision making for gastrointestinal cases. Covering topics like when to initiate investigations, which tests to prioritise, and the best treatments for acute vomiting and diarrhoea, the podcast offers a great refresher packed with practical insights.
A recent study1 highlighted that systemic antibiotics were prescribed for nearly 50% of acute diarrhoea cases – but antibiotic use wasn’t associated with resolution. With antimicrobial resistance on the rise and growing evidence for the impact of antibiotics on the gut microbiome, it’s clear that antibiotics shouldn’t be the treatment of choice – but what is?
Are probiotics helpful? Should a bland diet be recommended? At what point should maropitant be used to treat vomiting? And when are antibiotics actually indicated?
Join Drs Manchester and Roark as they discuss these common questions and more…
Alternatively, read the transcript – or for a more in depth look at how to manage acute vomiting and diarrhoea, check out Dr Manchester’s chapter in the new Purina Institute Handbook of Canine and Feline Clinical Nutrition.
The handbook is filled with practical tips and tools to help busy veterinary teams incorporate nutrition into the management of common conditions, from gastrointestinal issues to skin disease and behavioural problems.
If you enjoyed this podcast, listen to “Nutrition Conversations that Change Behaviours”, featuring Dr Andy Roark and board-certified nutritionist Dr Jackie Parr, who discuss what veterinary teams can do to save time, communicate effectively and get owners on board for diet discussions.
At the Purina Institute, we believe science is more powerful when it’s shared. That’s why we’re on a mission to unlock the power of nutrition to help pets live better, longer lives.
A global professional organisation, the Purina Institute shares Purina’s leading-edge research, as well as evidence-based information from the wider scientific community, in an accessible, actionable way so veterinary professionals are empowered to put nutrition at the forefront of pet health discussions to further improve and extend the healthy lives of pets through nutrition.