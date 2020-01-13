Nurse clinics

Regular check-ups are essential to motivate owners and keep them on track. Nurse clinics are the best way to do this. Owners will often not want to “bother the vet” with such things, and nurses can be seen to be more approachable and have more time to discuss these matters. When making your plan, make sure you set manageable targets from the start and try not to bombard the owners with too much to think about. Repeatedly achieving small goals has a huge impact on the overall success of the process for both the pet and the owner. We need to see these pets back regularly and, initially, within a short time frame.