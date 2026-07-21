Like many veterinary professionals, we are clear that the current legal rules are outdated. Regulation must apply to vet businesses as well as to individual vets, to reflect how the sector has changed. Things have moved on since we made our recommendations to government in our final decision report. The Government has now published a white paper following a consultation on the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966 which includes our recommendations on regulating the sector and, for the first time, these proposals would ensure that vet businesses are accountable to an independent regulator. In addition, there is also support for the CMA’s call to protect the title of veterinary nurses and expand the range of tasks they can undertake.