The eggs and larvae that have been passed are picked up by slugs and snails, and continue to mature. As the slugs and snails move about, they shed mature larvae in their slimy deposits. These larvae can survive off the slugs and snails for a short time, so if they have traversed toys or bowls, and a suitable host interacts with that object, then they can be ingested. They then migrate to the heart and vessels to start the cycle again as adults.