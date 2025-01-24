Which modality is appropriate for the anatomy I want to image?

It is beneficial to consider all imaging modalities that may be used and their advantages and disadvantages for the anatomy in question; for example, when considering the head, dental x-rays provide exceptional detail for the dentition of dogs and cats. However, for rabbits, which often have involvement of the sinuses and nasolacrimal duct, CT gives greater spatial resolution of the overlapping structures that are difficult – if not impossible – to differentiate on x-rays.