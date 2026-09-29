The second is the waiting period. The rabies vaccine validity still starts 21 days after administration for the majority of products used in GB: Nobivac Rabies, Canigen Rabies (Virbac) and Versiguard Rabies (Zoetis). However, since 1 December 2025, the requirements for pet travel changed to align with the manufacturer’s stated onset of immunity, which means the Boehringer Ingelheim rabies portfolio now requires a longer wait before travel: four weeks for Purevax Rabies and one month for Rabisin before the pet can legally enter the EU. If you stock these, make sure you are allowing enough time between vaccination administration and the planned travel date, bearing in mind that the AHC can only be issued once the rabies vaccination is valid.