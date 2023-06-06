6 Jun
Herein, we report an outbreak of FIP in Cyprus that started in Nicosia in January 2023.
An increasing number of cases were gradually observed in the districts of Larnaca, Limassol and Famagusta. Within 12 weeks the number of PCR-confirmed FIP cases increased more than 20 times compared to the previous year. Paphos district is geographically the most remote from Nicosia and has not yet experienced increased numbers.
Cavitary fluids, abdominal lymph node fine‑needle aspiration biopsies, or tissue biopsies from cats with clinical signs compatible with FIP were submitted to Vet Dia Gnosis in Limassol, Cyprus.
Following cytological or histopathological examination, the samples were shipped to Laboklin Bad Kissingen, Germany, where they underwent automated total nucleic acid extraction and reverse transcription-PCR for the detection of feline coronaviruses (FCoV)1.
There were 3 and 4 PCR-confirmed FIP cases in 2021 and 2022, respectively; from January to April 2023, 98 PCR-confirmed FIP cases have been reported – more than a 20-fold increase (Figure 1).
Outbreaks of FIP have been documented in the UK, US and Taiwan, but were only restricted in catteries and rehoming centres2-4.
This outbreak became widespread in different districts very quickly, with local veterinarians reporting clinical cases even in indoor‑only cats. This is extremely alarming and suggests a highly virulent strain of FCoV is present in Cyprus that may potentially be transmitted by mechanical vectors. Therefore, we suggest cats are kept indoors.
To avoid spread of this FCoV strain outside of Cyprus, we urge veterinarians to serologically test any cat prior to travelling. Any seropositive cat should not travel outside Cyprus until we have a better understanding of the current outbreak. Ideally, if a cat is allowed to travel it should be kept indoors for 10 to 14 days and re-tested, as acutely infected cats will likely seroconvert at a later stage5.
The implementation of travel requirements for cats travelling from Cyprus must be a priority for the UK. This is due to the high numbers of animals traveling between the two countries, reflecting the historic links that exist; parts of Cyprus are British overseas territories, and a notable number of British immigrants are based permanently or seasonally in Cyprus. Previously, we have seen the introduction of other infectious agents to the UK via dogs travelling from Cyprus, such as Hepatozoon canis and Leishmania infantum6.
We are in the process of analysing the FCoV before and during the outbreak, and establishing an epidemiological monitoring system. This will provide significant information regarding this highly virulent strain, and help us understand what has caused this outbreak and how we can control the impact on the feline population and the risk of spread to other countries.
The high number of stray and free-roaming owned cats in Cyprus is something that potentially played a key role in this outbreak, but other factors need to be considered, including the recent introduction of FIP treatment and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
Charalampos Attipa, The University of Edinburgh
Demetris Epaminondas, Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment, Nicosia
Maria Lyraki, Vets4Life Referral Hospital, Athens, Greece
Alexandros Hardas, Department of Pathobiology and Population Sciences, the RVC
Stavroula Loukaidou, Vet Dia Gnosis, Limassol, Cyprus
Michaela Gentil, Laboklin, Bad Kissingen, Germany
Stella Mazeri, Epidemiology, Economics and Risk Assessment Group, The University of Edinburgh
Danièlle Gunn-Moore, The University of Edinburgh