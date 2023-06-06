The implementation of travel requirements for cats travelling from Cyprus must be a priority for the UK. This is due to the high numbers of animals traveling between the two countries, reflecting the historic links that exist; parts of Cyprus are British overseas territories, and a notable number of British immigrants are based permanently or seasonally in Cyprus. Previously, we have seen the introduction of other infectious agents to the UK via dogs travelling from Cyprus, such as Hepatozoon canis and Leishmania infantum6.