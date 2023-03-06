A recent study has shown that genuinely food-allergic dogs can often be diagnosed by a shorter four-week diet trial (Fischer et al, 2021). Dogs that are environmental allergen allergic still require an eight-week diet trial. Using this method, oclacitinib or prednisolone are given daily for two weeks and then stopped. If the itch remains settled at the end of week four, food challenges can be performed early. If the itch relapses, the medication is restarted for comfort and stopped at the end of week six to assess the diet alone for the last two weeks. As this is more complicated to undertake than a traditional diet trial, the author provides the owner with written instructions (Table 3).