These types of suppressive treatment regimens are anathema to sheep or equine practitioners who have experienced anthelmintic resistance – reducing the efficacy, hence value, of anthelmintic treatment. It is believed repeated treatments are one of the factors that can lead to resistance. Where suppressive worming protocols are used in companion animals it is important the correct dose rate is used for the weight of the pet and that other management strategies are utilised to reduce the intensity of worm challenge. Fortunately, to date there have been very few instances of verified anthelmintic resistance in helminths of cats and dogs, with oxantel resistance in hookworms in Australia the most investigated case. Nonetheless, where there is a population of dogs or cats in a kennel or cattery that are treated at regular intervals, monitoring at intervals to check the treatments are effective is recommended (European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites; ESCCAP, 2010).